Allen Lazard emerges from preseason opener with arm in a sling

  
Published August 10, 2025 10:24 AM

Allen Lazard came to New York to play with Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers leaving for Pittsburgh, Lazard decided to make a fresh start without Rodgers.

Lazard emerged from the preseason opener with his shoulder in a sling.

As we understand it, he landed on the shoulder while making a catch. The hope for now is that it’s a bruise.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, coach Aaron Glenn told reporters after the game at Green Bay that Lazard will undergo additional testing.

Lazard caught two passes for 17 yards during the preseason opener.

The new-look Jets have put a premium on receiver blocking. Lazard has the size to do it. He’ll need to get healthy before he can get back to it.

Lazard, who took a large pay cut to stay with the Jets, is listed as a starting receiver on the team’s initial 2025 depth chart.

Four weeks from today, he’ll reunite with Rodgers when the Steelers come to town to start the season.