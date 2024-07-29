 Skip navigation
Allen Lazard working to “reestablish” his value after rough 2023 season

  
Published July 29, 2024 05:19 PM

Wide receiver Allen Lazard made the jump from the Packers to the Jets before quarterback Aaron Rodgers did last year, but any hope that they’d recapture the chemistry they had in Green Bay died quickly.

Rodgers tore his Achilles four snaps into the season and Lazard struggled to produce at all with the team’s other quarterbacks. Lazard was a healthy scratch at points and finished the year with 23 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown.

Cutting Lazard would not have helped the Jets’ cap situation, so he’s back for another year and said on Monday that “the biggest thing for me is learning how to adapt to the situations” as he tries to rediscover his previous form.

“I want to reestablish the value I bring to this team, not only on the field but in the locker room and the community,” Lazard said, via the team’s website. “I just want to be able to put my best foot forward going into the season.”

The Jets signed Mike Williams and drafted Malachi Corley in the third round, but Williams is coming off an ACL and it’s hard to count on a rookie before he’s taken a snap so Lazard should still get a chance to show that he can contribute to the offense. If it doesn’t go any better than last year, he probably won’t get too many more.