Alvin Kamara after his four-touchdown day: We’re just having fun

Scoring is fun. Winning is fun. Thus, Alvin Kamara is having a lot of fun.

“We’re just having fun,” Kamara said Sunday.

Klint Kubiak might be the best thing that has happened to the Saints running back, who has never had a 1,000-yard rushing season. Kamara thanked his offensive coordinator during the game and then said, “Let’s go score some more.”

The Saints hammered the Cowboys 44-19 as Kamara rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and caught two passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

“I think it’s just the belief that we have right now, not only in ourselves but with Klint and [other offensive coaches], these guys installing it. They’re putting us in position, and we’re just going and bringing it to life,” Kamara said. “Just say ‘hut,’ and we’re going. We’ve got great ball players, . . and I think the sky’s the limit.”

The Saints beat the Panthers 47-10 in Week 1 as Kamara had 15 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 27 yards.

The 29-year-old has a pep in his step. In two games, Kamara now has 35 carries for 198 yards and four touchdowns and seven receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s no surprise to me,” Kamara said. “I don’t look at a lot of news and stuff like that. I usually got to get [information] from my brother or my mom mad that somebody’s said something about me. I feel good. I said and I mean this: I feel like I can play until I feel like I don’t want to play. As long as it’s fun, I feel like we’re winning; I like being here; I like being around my teammates; I love the city, [then] I’ll just keep going.

“I’m 29. I guess I’m old in football years, but I don’t feel old.”

The Saints scored on 16 consecutive drives with their starting offense before Carr threw an interception in the fourth quarter. Their 91 points in the first two games are the second-most in franchise history and tied for sixth-most in NFL history.

The 2009 Saints scored 93 points in their first two games on their way to winning Super Bowl XLIV.