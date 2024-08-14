Alvin Kamara did not practice Tuesday with back tightness

Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed Tuesday’s practice with back tightness, coach Dennis Allen said.

Allen said the injury isn’t considered serious.

Kamara did the pre-practice walkthrough before leaving the field as individual sessions began, Matthew Paras of nola.com reports.

“It’s just something he’s dealt with before, so I don’t anticipate it being a bigger deal,” Allen said.

Kamara wants a long-term contract from the Saints, but he reported to camp anyway and has been participating in practice.

He has two years remaining on his contract, with his 2024 salary cap hit of $18.5 million the highest on the team. He has no guaranteed money for 2025 and a $29 million cap hit.

Wide receiver A.T. Perry left practice Tuesday with a sprained ankle, according to Paras.