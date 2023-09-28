Alvin Kamara is back and ready to do whatever he’s “got to do”

Alvin Kamara watched the Saints’ first three games from afar and realized he is not a good fan.

He is a good player.

The Saints running back returned to what he loves this week when his three-game suspension ended.

“It’s weird not playing, so obviously it feels good to be back out there with teammates, feels good to be back out there running, moving around,” Kamara said Wednesday, via John DeShazier of the team website. “Finally get to play a game, so it’ll be good.”

Kamara went back to Miami to train after the preseason ended. He had his first regular-season practice Wednesday.

“He looked good,” coach Dennis Allen said. “He’s in shape, looked explosive today. It’s good to have him back out there, so we’re excited to have him.”

The Saints need him. Their offense has averaged only 17.7 points and 93.3 rushing yards per game, and quarterback Derek Carr could miss Sunday’s game with a right shoulder injury.

“I’ve had the same message for seven years: Whatever I’ve got to do, I’m going to do it,” Kamara said. “So, if that’s in the game plan, if that’s in the cards, so be it. But we’ve got tons of weapons. We’ve got guys that can get the ball and make something happen. Whoever plays – if Jameis [Winston] is out there, if Derek is out there, whatever the case may be – I’ve got faith that we’ll be able to get it done.”

Kamara’s next touchdown will be his 73rd and will set the franchise record. He currently is tied with Marques Colston.