nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Alvin Kamara leaves with knee injury, Justin Reid interception return cuts Falcons lead to 10-7

  
Published November 23, 2025 05:31 PM

The Saints offense hasn’t done anything on Sunday, but safety Justin Reid was able to put his team on the board.

A pass by Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to tight end Kyle Pitts was broken up by cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and the ball caromed to Reid for a 49-yard interception return. The score cut Atlanta’s lead to 10-7 with under seven minutes to play in the first half.

The defensive touchdown was big because the Saints have only managed 59 yards of offense on their four possessions.

Moving the ball won’t get any easier without running back Alvin Kamara. The veteran went to the locker room with a knee injury and is called questionable to return.