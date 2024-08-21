Alvin Kamara returns to practice after missing a week with back tightness

Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned to practice Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Kamara had not practiced in more than a week because of back tightness, which coach Dennis Allen said Aug. 13 wasn’t a big deal.

Kamara’s prolonged absence had prompted reporters to question Allen about whether Kamara was conducting an old-fashioned hold-in. Allen denied it had anything to do with Kamara’s desire for a contract extension, and now the five-time Pro Bowler is back on the field.

Kamara skipped the final practice of the mandatory minicamp in June as a way of showing his displeasure over his contract situation. But he had been a regular participant at training camp before his injury.

He has two years remaining on his contract, with his 2024 salary cap hit of $18.5 million the highest on the team. He has no guaranteed money for 2025 and a $29 million cap hit.

The Saints open the season Sept. 8 against the Panthers.