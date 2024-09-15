Alvin Kamara shreds Mike Zimmer’s defense, again

For new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, it’s another auld lang syne with Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

On Christmas Day in 2020, Kamara shredded Zimmer’s Vikings for six touchdowns. After the game, Zimmer shredded his defense.

“This is a bad defense,” Zimmer said at the time. “Worst one I’ve ever had.”

Today, Kamara has three touchdowns in the first half against the Cowboys. As of this posting, he also has 117 yards from scrimmage.

The Dallas defense isn’t quite at doomsday-in-a-good-way level, but it should be doing more against the Saints. And the Saints should be doing less.

And if anyone knows what Kamara can do, it’s Zimmer.