nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Alvin Kamara shreds Mike Zimmer’s defense, again

  
Published September 15, 2024 02:21 PM

For new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, it’s another auld lang syne with Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

On Christmas Day in 2020, Kamara shredded Zimmer’s Vikings for six touchdowns. After the game, Zimmer shredded his defense.

This is a bad defense,” Zimmer said at the time. “Worst one I’ve ever had.”

Today, Kamara has three touchdowns in the first half against the Cowboys. As of this posting, he also has 117 yards from scrimmage.

The Dallas defense isn’t quite at doomsday-in-a-good-way level, but it should be doing more against the Saints. And the Saints should be doing less.

And if anyone knows what Kamara can do, it’s Zimmer.