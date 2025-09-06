Amani Hooker agrees to contract extension with Titans

Safety Amani Hooker and the Titans took care of some business ahead of Week 1.

The Titans announced that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with Hooker. The team did not announce any terms of the deal, but Hooker’s agent Jack Bechta told multiple reporters that it is a three-year deal worth $48.6 million with $29 million in guaranteed money.

Hooker was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and he’s in the final year of a three-year extension he signed with the team ahead of his fourth season.

Hooker spent two seasons as a backup and has started every game he’s played over the last four seasons. He has 335 tackles, 12 inteceptions, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over the course of his career.