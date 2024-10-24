Amari Cooper “definitely ready for an increased role” with Bills

Wide receiver Amari Cooper made a positive impact in limited playing time during his Bills debut last Sunday and he’s hoping for more in his second time out.

Cooper caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo’s 34-10 win over the Titans while playing 19 offensive snaps. This will be his first full week with the team since arriving in a trade with Cleveland and Cooper said he is prepared to take on a bigger role against the Seahawks this weekend.

“Yeah, of course,” Cooper said. “I think that’s why they traded for me. Definitely ready for an increased role, definitely ready for more opportunities and I’m ready to pounce on it.”

All of Cooper’s catches came in the second half last week, which suggests he was still acclimating himself to his new surroundings days after joining the Bills. It’s a good bet he’ll get more to do in every part of the game this time around.