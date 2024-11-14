 Skip navigation
Amari Cooper feels he’ll be able to play vs. Chiefs

  
Published November 14, 2024 03:09 PM

There is some positive news on Bills receiver Amari Cooper’s availability this weekend.

Cooper told reporters on Thursday that he feels like he’ll be able to play Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

“Definitely feeling better. Definitely more comfortable. So, just ready to play football again,” Cooper said, via Alex Brassy of the Batavia Daily News. “[J] just continuing to practice … go about the day, see how it feels, and then we’ll be good to go.”

Cooper is wearing a cast on his wrist that he will play with, should he be on the field on Sunday. He was able to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen during Thursday’s session.

“It felt good,” Cooper said of making catches. “Like I said, I don’t really feel pain or anything catching the ball. I’ve just got to get used to it — catching the ball with it.”

Cooper was officially a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

In two games with Buffalo, Cooper has five receptions for 69 yards with a touchdown.