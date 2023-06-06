Amari Cooper: If I were Deshaun Watson, I’d want to bring in DeAndre Hopkins

Last week, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson made it clear he’d like to reunite with free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"[O]f course we’d love to have him ,” Watson told reporters of his former Texans teammate.

Watson’s current No. 1 target, Amari Cooper, said on Tuesday that he hadn’t caught wind of those remarks. But he also is not opposed to Cleveland adding Hopkins.

“I didn’t see that, but who wouldn’t? DeAndre has been a very great player in this league,” Cooper said in his press conference. “Obviously, they have a lot of great chemistry. If I was him, I’d want the same thing .”

Cooper noted that adding Hopkins would give the Browns a player with a different skillset than his own who can get the job done.

“With DeAndre, he’s pretty unstoppable with the way he uses his hands and his body to position himself well to make the catch,” Cooper said. “So, it would be pretty good.”

Cooper led the Browns last year with 78 catches, 1,160 yards, and nine touchdowns. If Cleveland were to add Hopkins, it would likely cut into Cooper’s targets — which the receiver would be OK with as long as that translates to victories.

“You add a great receiver like that, that’s probably going to happen because there’s only one ball — everybody’s got to get their touches,” Cooper said. “So, as long as it’s helping us win, I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”

Cleveland has already made some additions to the receivers room, notably trading for Elijah Moore and signing Marquise Goodwin. Cooper says the vibe has been good with the room as it stands, with players excelling in the offseason program.

“I mean, the more the merrier — the more guys who can make plays, the more plays that are going to be made,” Cooper said. “It’s just that simple. So, I think that’s the philosophy behind it.”

Cooper wasn’t asked about Hopkins when he said that. But if Cleveland does end up signing Hopkins, that’s likely how the club’s quarterback will feel about his targets.