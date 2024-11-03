Amari Cooper is inactive for the Bills

The Dolphins won’t have to contend with Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper on Sunday.

Cooper was listed as questionable to play after being limited in practice all week by a wrist injury and the Bills put him on their inactive list ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Buffalo.

Cooper joined the Bills in a trade with the Browns a couple of weeks ago. He had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in his debut, but only had one catch for three yards in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, and Jalen Virgil will be available at wide receiver for the Bills.