nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Amari Cooper is inactive for the Bills

  
Published November 3, 2024 11:46 AM

The Dolphins won’t have to contend with Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper on Sunday.

Cooper was listed as questionable to play after being limited in practice all week by a wrist injury and the Bills put him on their inactive list ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Buffalo.

Cooper joined the Bills in a trade with the Browns a couple of weeks ago. He had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in his debut, but only had one catch for three yards in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, and Jalen Virgil will be available at wide receiver for the Bills.