Amari Cooper returns to practice

  
Published July 28, 2023 11:02 AM

The Browns will get a key member of their offense back on the field Friday.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper took part in individual drills during the team’s first day in pads at training camp in West Virginia. Cooper sat out the last three days after suffering what head coach Kevin Stefanski called a “minor tweak” in practice early this week.

Cooper’s precise injury has not been disclosed, but Stefanski said it was not related to the core muscle surgery that he had this offseason.

Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns during his first season with the Browns. The hope is that he be even more productive while playing a full season with quarterback Deshaun Watson.