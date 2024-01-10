Amari Cooper says he’s good to go for Saturday’s game

The last time Amari Cooper played, he set a Browns franchise record with 265 receiving yards in the team’s 36-22 victory over Houston on Christmas Eve.

Cleveland is headed back to NRG Stadium for Saturday’s wild card playoff matchup and Cooper told reporters on Wednesday that he’ll be ready to go for it.

“It’s getting better every day,” Cooper said of his heel injury. “I’m running around now. So, it’s just a typical injury that you have to work through.”

Cooper added that he would have been able to play in Week 18 if necessary. But the Browns had already locked up the No. 5 seed with the win over the Jets on Thursday night in Week 17, so the club rested several starters.

The Browns listed Cooper as a non-participant for their Tuesday injury report, though he was designated as a resting player in addition to his heel injury.

In 15 games this season, Cooper caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards with five touchdowns.