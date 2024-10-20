Amari Cooper’s first catch with Bills goes for a touchdown to give Buffalo lead
Published October 20, 2024 03:00 PM
The trade for Amari Cooper already is paying dividends for the Bills.
The receiver, who arrived from Cleveland this week, made his first catch for the Bills for a 12-yard touchdown. It has given the Bills their first lead at 14-10.
The Bills, who struggled to move the ball in the first half, got a short field to start the second half when Taylor Rapp and DeWayne Carter stopped Tony Pollard for a 3-yard loss at the Tennessee 41. Six plays later, the Bills had their first lead.
Buffalo has three red zone plays and two touchdowns today.
Allen is 7-of-15 for 108 yards.
The Bills’ other touchdown came on an 11-yard James Cook run.