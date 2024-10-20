 Skip navigation
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Amari Cooper’s first catch with Bills goes for a touchdown to give Buffalo lead

  
Published October 20, 2024 03:00 PM

The trade for Amari Cooper already is paying dividends for the Bills.

The receiver, who arrived from Cleveland this week, made his first catch for the Bills for a 12-yard touchdown. It has given the Bills their first lead at 14-10.

The Bills, who struggled to move the ball in the first half, got a short field to start the second half when Taylor Rapp and DeWayne Carter stopped Tony Pollard for a 3-yard loss at the Tennessee 41. Six plays later, the Bills had their first lead.

Buffalo has three red zone plays and two touchdowns today.

Allen is 7-of-15 for 108 yards.

The Bills’ other touchdown came on an 11-yard James Cook run.