Amari Cooper’s first catch with Bills goes for a touchdown to give Buffalo lead

The trade for Amari Cooper already is paying dividends for the Bills.

The receiver, who arrived from Cleveland this week, made his first catch for the Bills for a 12-yard touchdown. It has given the Bills their first lead at 14-10.

The Bills, who struggled to move the ball in the first half, got a short field to start the second half when Taylor Rapp and DeWayne Carter stopped Tony Pollard for a 3-yard loss at the Tennessee 41. Six plays later, the Bills had their first lead.

Buffalo has three red zone plays and two touchdowns today.

Allen is 7-of-15 for 108 yards.

The Bills’ other touchdown came on an 11-yard James Cook run.