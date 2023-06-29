 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Amid report an investigation has begun, NFL still mum on latest Tyreek Hill incident

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published June 29, 2023 07:03 PM

In the first few days after the latest Tyreek Hill incident, the NFL had no comment. Now, in the wake of a report that the league has commenced an investigation , PFT asked the league for confirmation of that fact.

“We will decline comment,” an NFL spokesperson said via email.

Hill allegedly hit a 57-year-old man in the neck on June 18, at a marina in South Florida. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the incident, and the State Attorney’s Office is considering the matter.

The NFL reportedly has requested the video of the incident, and an opportunity to interview the police officers and the detectives working the case.

The league has jurisdiction over these matters under the Personal Conduct Policy. Typically, the league refrains from imposing discipline until any potential criminal cases are over.

Under the policy, incidents predating Hill’s arrival to the NFL could result in a greater punishment, if the league deems he committed a violation. In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to choking and punching his then-pregnant girlfriend.