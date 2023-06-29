Amid report an investigation has begun, NFL still mum on latest Tyreek Hill incident

In the first few days after the latest Tyreek Hill incident, the NFL had no comment. Now, in the wake of a report that the league has commenced an investigation , PFT asked the league for confirmation of that fact.

“We will decline comment,” an NFL spokesperson said via email.

Hill allegedly hit a 57-year-old man in the neck on June 18, at a marina in South Florida. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the incident, and the State Attorney’s Office is considering the matter.

The NFL reportedly has requested the video of the incident, and an opportunity to interview the police officers and the detectives working the case.

The league has jurisdiction over these matters under the Personal Conduct Policy. Typically, the league refrains from imposing discipline until any potential criminal cases are over.

Under the policy, incidents predating Hill’s arrival to the NFL could result in a greater punishment, if the league deems he committed a violation. In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to choking and punching his then-pregnant girlfriend.