Amon-Ra St. Brown, Carlton Davis among six Lions estimated as non-practice participants

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:29 PM

The Lions didn’t practice Monday coming off of Sunday’s victory over the Colts, but they did have to release an estimated practice report.

They were without six key players in their walkthrough.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) is among those on the list of non-participants. He played 68 of 72 offensive snaps Sunday.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (knee/thumb), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (knee), running back David Montgomery (shoulder),
wide receiver Kalif Raymond (foot) and defensive tackle DJ Reader (illness) also were listed as out of practice.

Davis was expected to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Montgomery and Decker told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press after Sunday’s game that they will be ready to play against the Bears on Thursday. Raymond’s injury, though, was a concern postgame.

The Lions listed cornerback Terrion Arnold (groin) as a full participant for Monday.