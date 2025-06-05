 Skip navigation
Amon-Ra St. Brown had knee procedure, expects to be ready for camp

  
June 5, 2025

One of Detroit’s key offensive players had an offseason procedure, but it shouldn’t affect his availability for the season.

Via multiple reporters, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said on Thursday that he had a cleanup offseason knee surgery. But he’s expecting to be ready for training camp when it begins in July.

St. Brown has not been practicing during the offseason program.

St. Brown has been a critical piece in Detroit’s offensive success over the last few seasons. He’s been a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two years, catching 115 passes for 1,263 yards with a career-high 12 touchdowns in 2024.