Amon-Ra St. Brown on fourth-down drop: Should have caught it, went right through my hands

One of the major turning points of Sunday night’s game came when the Lions went for it on fourth-and-2 with 2:46 remaining in the second quarter. Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who failed to catch the pass.

If St. Brown had caught the pass, the Lions would have had an excellent opportunity to drive down the field and score a touchdown before halftime, which would have given them a 17-6 lead. Instead, it was the Chiefs who took over on downs and marched down the field and scored a touchdown before halftime to lead 13-10.

After the game, St. Brown acknowledged that he had fallen short on a big opportunity.

“I should have caught it. It went right through my hands and through my legs. I should have caught it,” St. Brown said.

Goff threw 10 passes to St. Brown on Sunday night, and that was the only one he didn’t catch. But the Chiefs held him to just 45 receiving yards on a night when they largely kept him from making big plays. And on what could have been his biggest play of the game, he came up empty handed.