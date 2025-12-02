Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice again Tuesday

There won’t be any change to Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s practice status on Tuesday.

St. Brown missed practice on Monday with the ankle injury he suffered in the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Packers and head coach Dan Campbell said at a press conference that the wideout will remain off the field on Tuesday. Campbell added that St. Brown is improving and that the team will keep the door open for the wideout to play against the Cowboys on Thursday.

“If he can play, he’ll play,” Campbell said. “That’s the best way to say it.”

Campbell also said that wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle) will not play this week.