Maye embracing role as 'conductor' of offense
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice again Tuesday

  
Published December 2, 2025 12:47 PM

There won’t be any change to Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s practice status on Tuesday.

St. Brown missed practice on Monday with the ankle injury he suffered in the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Packers and head coach Dan Campbell said at a press conference that the wideout will remain off the field on Tuesday. Campbell added that St. Brown is improving and that the team will keep the door open for the wideout to play against the Cowboys on Thursday.

“If he can play, he’ll play,” Campbell said. “That’s the best way to say it.”

Campbell also said that wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle) will not play this week.