Andrew Berry confident Deion Sanders would be fine with Browns drafting Shedeur

University of Colorado coach Deion Sanders went on social media last month to clear up a “lie” that his son, Shedeur, would refuse to play for the Browns or the Giants. Shedeur Sanders could go No. 1 overall to the Titans, and he said last week that he’d “love to” go to Tennessee.

The Browns have the second pick.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday he is confident Deion Sanders would be comfortable with his son in Cleveland.

“I don’t anticipate that being a problem,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Berry met with Shedeur Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl last week and, like the Titans did, he said that the Colorado quarterback made a great first impression.

“Shedeur is a really impressive young man,” Berry said. “He’s poised. He’s calm. He’s smart, and you can tell that he’s been raised by — quite honestly — a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring, but he’s really impressive.”

In two seasons in Boulder, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.