Shedeur Sanders makes a good first impression with Titans coach Brian Callahan

The Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. After president of football operations Chad Brinker said earlier this week that the team wouldn’t pass on a generational talent, the focus has been on Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

But the Titans need a quarterback, and they need draft picks — a lot of draft picks.

So, a trade of the top pick or the selection of a top quarterback with the first pick both remain very much on the table.

Titans coach Brian Callahan spent time with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Friday at the East-West Shrine Bowl. New General Manager Mike Borgonzi, Brinker, assistant coaches and scouts from the team also were on hand, Jim Wyatt of the team website reports.

Callahan came away with a positive first impression of Sanders, the son of Colorado coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

“You can tell he’s been raised right,” Callahan told Wyatt. “He’s mature. He has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him. And, you could tell he’s a guy who has been in the spotlight. He knows how to handle himself. He’s been paid money, so he has a financial perspective.”

Sanders didn’t throw Friday, but he’s scheduled to take part in practices in the coming days.

Callahan called the pre-draft process “invaluable,” especially as it relates to quarterbacks.

“It’s big,” Callahan said. “It’s another chance to be in contact with them. Even though Shedeur didn’t throw today, I got a chance to talk to him for 15 minutes, and that’s one touchpoint to probably what’s going to be multiple – Combine touchpoint, pro day touchpoint, 30-visit touchpoint, to where you really get to uncover everything about the player. The film is the film, but the rest of it is important – who they are, how they function, what their personality is, what they are like in the building when you get them in for a 30-visit. And then you get to the point where you have a full picture of the player and the person, and it allows you to make the best decision. Every one of these matters, and they all have different values over the course of the process.

“Especially for the first exposure for this, it was invaluable for me to put a name to a face for Shedeur and talk to him. And there are other players here, too, that you get your first exposure to in the scouting process.”