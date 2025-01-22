Chad Brinker: Titans will look at everything, won’t pass on “generational talent” at No. 1

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker held a session with reporters ahead of Wednesday’s official introduction of new General Manager Mike Borgonzi and the team’s plans for the first overall pick in this year’s draft was among the topics of conversation.

Brinker said that he and Borgonzi will work together on that decision and all personnel decisions with Borgonzi ultimately making the picks in the draft. As for the approach to the top pick, Brinker said that the team will consider all of their options and will evaluate the quarterbacks who are at the top of this year’s class without being locked into taking one.

“We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft,” Brinker said.

Cam Ward and Shadeur Sanders are seen as the top quarterback prospects for this year. Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and edge rusher Abdul Carter are generally thought to be the top prospects from other positions and there’s a lot of time for the Titans to consider all of them before they have to hand in their choice to the league.