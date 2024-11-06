 Skip navigation
Andrew Berry: Kevin Stefanski is absolutely part of the solution

  
Published November 6, 2024 11:29 AM

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry opened his Wednesday press conference by acknowledging that the team’s 2-7 record is disappointing and he said that everyone in the organization shares in the blame for things not going as planned this season.

There doesn’t appear to be much question that Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski will be around as the team tries to turn things around in the future. The two men signed contract extensions with the team over the summer and Berry said “neither of us really think of it that way” when it comes to their job security.

Berry said he views himself as a “steward” for the organization and that his focus is on “doing the things that are in my control — short-term and long-term — to make sure it’s in the best interest of the franchise.” He also noted Stefanski is a two-time coach of the year that he believes is essential to fixing what’s gone wrong this year.

“Kevin’s an outstanding coach and he’s absolutely a part of the solution,” Berry said.

Berry said the time to address most questions about the franchise’s long-term path will be in the offseason, but he seems certain that they have the right guy in one essential post.