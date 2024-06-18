 Skip navigation
Andrew Berry on Amari Cooper: We’ll navigate the business part, but he’s a big part of our team

  
Published June 17, 2024 08:33 PM

Browns receiver Amari Cooper held out of the mandatory minicamp while seeking a contract extension.

He is entering the final year of a five-year, $100 million deal originally signed with the Cowboys and is due to make $20 million in base salary in 2024. Nineteen receivers make more than $20 million a season.

It is expected the Browns will sign Cooper to an extension, but General Manager Andrew Berry declined to comment on contract talks during an appearance on NFL Network on Monday.

“What I will say about Amari is since he’s been a member of the Cleveland Browns, he’s obviously been a high-level, Pro Bowl-caliber receiver,” Berry said. “But he’s also a great teammate and he’s a great professional. We’re happy to have him as a member of the organization.

“Sometimes all teams will have periods where they go through this type of situation, but it does not change our affinity for Amari. We’ll navigate the business considerations, the business aspects, as it goes, but he is a big part of our team, and just as important, he’s a big part of our culture.”

Cooper, who turned 30 on Monday, has 150 catches for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons in Cleveland.

The Browns signed Jerry Jeudy to a three-year, $58 million deal, with $41 million fully guaranteed, a week after he was acquired from the Broncos in March.