Andrew Berry: We feel good about QB room, will add a third QB at some point

The Browns announced on Wednesday morning that Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the 2023 season because of a right shoulder injury and General Manager Andrew Berry discussed the team’s plans at the position at a press conference later in the day.

Berry said the team is “devastated” by the news that Watson suffered a fracture that will require surgery in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens before moving on to what’s next at quarterback. P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have both started games this season and Berry said it will be up to Stefanski who starts against Pittsburgh this week.

Berry said the team “will add a quarterback at some point in the near future” and that they’ll consider all opportunities when it comes to who that player will be, but that their focus is on the players who are already on the roster. Berry also answered a question about not making a move for another quarterback before the trade deadline.

“We feel good about the room. . . . It’s football. Guys do get hurt playing it. We’re going to move forward with the room and continue to win games,” Berry said.

Given how the two in-house quarterbacks played earlier this year, Walker would seem to be the likely choice to start but Stefanski will get to field that question at his own press conference.