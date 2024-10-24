Andy Dalton did not practice again Thursday

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton sprained his right thumb in a car wreck Tuesday. He remained out of practice Thursday.

Bryce Young will start Sunday, but the Panthers are hoping Dalton will be available to backup the second-year quarterback.

Coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Dalton will try to practice this week, so it remains to be seen whether Dalton will be able to throw the ball.

The Panthers had six changes to their long practice report.

They added kicker Eddy Pineiro, who didn’t practice, with a personal absence. Defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (knee) returned to practice with limited work, and safety Jammie Robinson (knee) ad outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad) went from limited to not practicing.

Safety Sam Franklin Jr. (personal/foot) went from not practicing Wednesday to a full participant Thursday, and linebacker Jon Rhattigan (knee) from limited work Wednesday to full participation.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (rib) and safety Nick Scott (hamstring) remained out of practice.