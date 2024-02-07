Andy Dickerson will be Browns offensive line coach

The Browns have found Bill Callahan’s replacement as their offensive line coach.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Browns will hire Andy Dickerson for that role on Kevin Stefanski’s staff. Callahan left to join his son Brian’s staff with the Titans.

The Browns also interviewed Dickerson for offensive coordinator before hiring Ken Dorsey to fill that position. The two men will now work together in Cleveland.

Dickerson spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks. He was the run game coordinator in 2021 and coached the offensive line for the last two seasons. He spent nine seasons on the Rams staff before moving on to Seattle.