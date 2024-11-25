Andy Reid becomes third coach with 19 or more 10-win seasons

The Chiefs moved to 10-1 with a 30-27 win over the Panthers. Per the NFL, the victory gave coach Andy Reid his 19th season with 10 or more wins.

He trails Bill Belichick and Hall of Famer Don Shula, who have 20 seasons with 10 or more wins.

Reid also has won 10 or more games for 10 straight seasons. That’s second only to Belichick, who did it an uncanny 17 times, from 2003 to 2019.

As long as he stays with the Chiefs — and as long as Patrick Mahomes is there — Reid will keep winning 10 or more games, year after year. And if Reid stays long enough, he’ll eventually pass Belichick and then Shula for the all-time wins record.

Reid became head coach of the Eagles in 1999. He stayed there through 2012, before landing immediately at Kansas City.