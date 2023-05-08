 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Andy Reid: Donovan Smith will begin OTAs at left tackle

  
Published May 8, 2023 10:25 AM

When the Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor to a four-year deal in March, the club was expected to move him over to left tackle for the 2023 season.

But things changed last week when Kansas City signed veteran left tackle Donovan Smith.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Smith will start OTAs as the first-team left tackle with Taylor at right tackle. That keeps the players at the positions they played on their former teams, with Smith on the Buccaneers and Taylor on the Jaguars. But it keeps the door open for things to change later on.

Reid said the Chiefs liked that Smith has “been a left tackle at a high level.”

“If you look at last year, he was hurt,” Reid said in his press conference. “The year before that, he was one of the top-graded left tackles in the league. And we’ve had a chance to play against him a couple times and seen him first-hand there. He’s a good football player .”

Smith, who turns 30 in June, has started 124 games since the Buccaneers selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft. A second-round pick in 2019, Taylor has 66 career starts.