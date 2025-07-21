 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: George Karlaftis extension is great, he’s a relentless player

  
July 21, 2025

The Chiefs and defensive end George Karlaftis agreed to a four-year extension on Sunday, putting him under contract with the organization through 2030.

The No. 30 overall pick in 2022, Karlaftis has been a durable, effective edge rusher over his first three seasons, recording 24.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and 56 quarterback hits in his 49 career games.

“That’s a great thing,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Sunday press conference of Karlaftis’ extension. “And he’s a heck of a player, and he’s done a great job here, and he’s profited from that. Our team also profits from him being around, so it’s a win-win there.

“He is a relentless player, I mean that’s what you get with George,” Reid added. “He’s smart; relentless. You can trust and know that he is reliable, so you can trust that he is going to be there and do the right things and go 100 miles an hour doing them. Very well respected that way.”

In 16 games last season, Karlaftis recorded 8.0 sacks with nine tackles for loss and a career-high 28 QB hits. He then recorded 4.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and eight QB hits in three postseason games.