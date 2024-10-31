Andy Reid: “Good chance” Joshua Uche plays on Monday vs. Buccaneers

The Chiefs added edge rusher Joshua Uche earlier this week and the club is preparing for him to play against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his Thursday press conference that Uche will work into practice on Thursday and there’s a “good chance” he’ll be on the field for Week 9.

“We’ve had the benefit of having played against him,” Reid said. “So, we know he’s a very aggressive, good pass rusher — good all-around player, really — but pass rusher. So, we’ll work him with the defensive line rotation-wise. As long as he can handle anything, and I wouldn’t expect that he wouldn’t. But he’ll start today working in there and getting used to what we do.”

The Chiefs currently rank No. 5 in yards allowed and points allowed, though they’re currently in the league’s bottom 10 with just 15 sacks this season. Reid noted that the Chiefs weren’t unsatisfied with their pass rush, but nevertheless wanted to give it a boost.

“We just know how important that position is and adding him into the mix there is something that helps us as a football team,” Reid said. “So, I’d tell you that’s why we did that.”

Uche has registered 2.0 sacks with two tackles for loss and three QB hits in seven games so far this season. His best year was back in 2022, when he finished with 11.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 14 QB hits for New England.

In 58 career games with four starts, Uche has totaled 20.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 34 QB hits.