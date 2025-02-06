Andy Reid hopes his old boss Mike Holmgren gets his Hall of Fame call today

Mike Holmgren will find out today whether he is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Andy Reid is pulling for Holmgren to make it.

Reid took some time out from talking about his Chiefs today to talk about Holmgren, who was his boss in Green Bay from 1992 to 1998. Reid noted that quarterback Brett Favre and General Manager Ron Wolf are already in the Hall of Fame for their contributions to the 1990s Packers, and that Holmgren was just as integral to that team’s success.

“I would vote for him, for sure. He would be well deserved to be in there,” Reid said. “He was a tremendous leader, a brilliant guy offensively. He also had a good feel for both sides of the ball and special teams. I love the way he handled the players. He was tough enough on them but on the other hand he cared about them as guys.”

Reid said that in his many decades of coaching, he’s never come across a better head coach than Holmgren.

“I worked for Mike Holmgren, who at the time I didn’t think anybody did it better as a head coach — I had a hard time believing anybody did it better — I’ve been coaching for a couple years now as a head coach and I still feel that same way,” Reid said.

The Hall of Fame only considers one coach per year, and next year Bill Belichick becomes eligible and will surely be the coaching nominee. More coaches will become eligible in future years and Holmgren could be overlooked if he doesn’t get in the Class of 2025. Which means that Reid and Holmgren’s many other supporters are hoping to hear good news today.