Andy Reid is expecting Xavier Worthy to play on Sunday vs. Lions

  
Published October 10, 2025 02:34 PM

Though Xavier Worthy did not practice on Thursday, it doesn’t sound like he’s at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Friday press conference that Worthy moved around well in the day’s practice, having done everything in the session.

Reid noted he’s expecting Worthy to be available and play without limitations on Sunday.

Worthy didn’t participate on Thursday with shoulder and ankle injuries. He was a full participant on Wednesday.

Worthy has recorded 11 catches for 125 yards plus four rushes for 47 yards so far this season.