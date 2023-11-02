Andy Reid: It’s not just a wide receiver thing, it’s all of us

Kansas City’s offense has not been as fluid and dynamic as it has been in the past in 2023, with the club currently ranking No. 12 in scoring despite being No. 4 in total yards.

The Chiefs receivers have been the subjects of significant criticism, as the unit lacks consistency. While tight end Travis Kelce has 54 receptions for 583 yards with four touchdowns, rookie Rashee Rice is second on the team with 30 catches for 361 yards with three TDs.

Kadarus Toney has just 19 catches for 109 yards while Skyy Moore’s made 14 receptions for 168 yards. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has 12 catches for 227 yards and Justin Watson has 12 receptions for 261 yards.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that the offensive issues aren’t just at wideout.

“We’re going to be OK there,” Reid said in his press conference about the position. “Just keep getting better, all the way along, it’s not just a wide receiver thing, it’s all of us. A week ago, we were saying how good they did, just keep the consistency going on the offensive side is what we need to do — all the way around, not just the wide receivers.

“When you don’t play well, I think all of the guys are frustrated, that’s what’s going to help make us better. You have to work through it, that’s what we’re doing.”

Specifically on Moore, it looked like there was an opportunity for him to come down with a touchdown catch during the loss to the Broncos. But on reviewing the play, Reid found his ability to catch was impeded.

“Skyy is doing well,” Reid said. “We’re just rotating a lot of guys in there, so opportunities. I mentioned about the one throw — I think you guys probably get that on your computer there — you get that arm yanked down, it ends up being a one-armed catch [attempt]. He took a lot of heat for that.

“For the most part Skyy is doing a heck of a job for us, just keep him growing.”

Kansas City won the Super Bowl last year, so there’s no reason for the team to regret dealing Tyreek Hill to Miami. But the Chiefs will get a glimpse at what they’re missing at receiver when they play the Dolphins in Germany this week.

