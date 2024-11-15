Andy Reid: JuJu Smith-Schuster had a good week, Isiah Pacheco out for Week 11

Though the Chiefs won’t have their top running back on the field this weekend, it sounds like they will get a key receiver back.

Head coach Andy Reid did not directly say JuJu Smith-Schuster would play Sunday’s game against the Bills. But he did note Smith-Schuster “had a good week” during his Friday press conference.

Smith-Schuster has not played since the Oct. 20 victory over San Francisco with a hamstring injury. He’s caught nine passes for 147 yards with a touchdown in his return to Kansas City so far this season. Smith-Schuster was a full participant on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) have both been ruled out after having their respective practice windows opened this week.

“Both those guys, I thought, did a nice job with this week,” Reid said. “They were working on scout team and moved around well. So they’ll be listed as out.”

As for Harrison Butker, Reid noted the kicker underwent successful surgery to repair his meniscus on Thursday. Butker is expected to return this season, but Reid was not ready to share a timetable.

So the Chiefs will have Spencer Shrader kick for them this week after signing him off of the Jets practice squad.

“He’s a young guy, so his resume isn’t long, but the ones he’s had, he’s done a nice job with,” Reid said. “[T]he kid’s traveled around the world here a little bit playing soccer and has a strong leg. Kicked at Notre Dame his last year so it’s not the first big crowd he’ll be in front of. So he’ll be alright.”

Shrader hit both of his field goal attempts for the Jets in last week’s loss to the Cardinals. Earlier this season, he was three-of-three on extra points in one game with the Colts.

“In this case, I don’t really know the kid but I look forward to seeing him do his thing. He’s supposed to be a pretty good player,” Reid said, noting his unfamiliarity with Shrader wouldn’t change much from an in-game perspective. “We’re gonna let him kick.”