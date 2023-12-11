Andy Reid: Kadarius Toney didn’t check alignment with official before offside flag

After Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Bills, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called an offside penalty by wide receiver Kadarius Toney that wiped out a go-ahead touchdown “a bit embarrassing” for the league because officials usually issue a warning before throwing a flag in such situations,

Reid revisited the penalty during a Monday media session and repeated that his experience in the NFL has taught him that “you give the head coach a heads up,” but also said that it is no excuse for making the error. Reid said that Toney did not check with an official to make sure he was aligned correctly with the line of scrimmage and that players need to be aware of what they are doing on the field.

“Do we need to line up right? Yeah. We can’t put it in the officials’ hands,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Reid said the coaching point he will make to Toney is that he should always check with the official when lining up and that he will more generally continue to teach players in an effort to limit the mistakes that have contributed to losses in three of their last four games.