Andy Reid on Kadarius Toney offside call: “A bit embarrassing” for the NFL

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only member of the organization upset by the late offside call that wiped out a Kadarius Toney touchdown.

Coach Andy Reid didn’t like it, either.

“Usually I get a warning before something like that happens,” Reid told reporters after the 20-17 loss to the Bills, via Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 in Kansas City. “A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place. . . . I didn’t have a protractor out there, but a bit embarrassing.”

It looked close, but it didn’t impact the play. And it was nothing like the constant movement routinely seen by offensive linemen before the snap.

Meanwhile, Reid’s comment could end up being a bit expensive for him. The NFL usually fines coaches for any criticism of the officials.