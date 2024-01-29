Andy Reid: Loss to Raiders on Christmas “was a good wake-up call for us”

Things looked dire for the Chiefs when they lost to the Raiders on Christmas Day.

Las Vegas beat Kansas City 20-14 in large part because the Chiefs’ offense surrendered defensive touchdowns on consecutive plays.

But since then, the Chiefs haven’t lost. The club defeated the Bengals in Week 17 to clinch the AFC West and even without several starters in Week 18 defeated the Chargers 13-12.

In the postseason, it’s been victories over the Dolphins, Bills, and Ravens en route to Super Bowl LVIII.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that the loss to Las Vegas eventually turned into a positive.

“I think that was a good wake-up call for us,” Reid said in his Monday video conference with reporters. “They came out with great emotion. Antonio had them ready to go. But that emotion was the thing that jumped out at you, that they played with. I think it gave our guys a nice little — for [lack of] a better term — a wake-up call, that we need to step things up here, that things aren’t just going to fall in our lap. And so, we’re taking everybody’s best shot, and here’s a team that went through some adversity and they stepped up and were able to present themselves like they did.

“We were able to learn from it and move on. I felt all along, though, we had the ability to do that. We just, like I said, we needed a little kick in the tail there.”

The Chiefs certainly responded well from taking that loss and now have a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowls.