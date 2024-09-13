Andy Reid: “Months, not weeks” before Hollywood Brown can return

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said early this week that wide receiver Hollywood Brown was getting close to returning from his shoulder injury, but the word from the team is very different on Friday.

The Chiefs confirmed that Brown will be placed on injured reserve and have surgery to repair his injury. Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com, that Brown went for an MRI earlier this week as a final step toward returning to play and it showed the injured bone had moved. Brown consulted several doctors who recommended surgery before returning to play.

Burkholder said that there’s no timeline in place for Brown to return, but Reid said, via multiple reporters, it will be “weeks, not months” before the receiver will play again.

The Chiefs will have an open roster spot once Brown is on injured reserve and Reid indicated the team is comfortable with their current receiver options as they head into Week Two against the Bengals.