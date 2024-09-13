 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: “Months, not weeks” before Hollywood Brown can return

  
Published September 13, 2024 02:29 PM

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said early this week that wide receiver Hollywood Brown was getting close to returning from his shoulder injury, but the word from the team is very different on Friday.

The Chiefs confirmed that Brown will be placed on injured reserve and have surgery to repair his injury. Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com, that Brown went for an MRI earlier this week as a final step toward returning to play and it showed the injured bone had moved. Brown consulted several doctors who recommended surgery before returning to play.

Burkholder said that there’s no timeline in place for Brown to return, but Reid said, via multiple reporters, it will be “weeks, not months” before the receiver will play again.

The Chiefs will have an open roster spot once Brown is on injured reserve and Reid indicated the team is comfortable with their current receiver options as they head into Week Two against the Bengals.