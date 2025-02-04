Andy Reid on coaching Jeremiah Trotter and coaching against his son: “It means I’m old”

When Andy Reid became the Eagles’ head coach in 1999, Jeremiah Trotter was one of his linebackers. Now Reid is preparing to coach against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, which means preparing to face Eagles rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Reid was asked today what it means that he coached Trotter Sr. and is now coaching against Trotter Jr.

“It means I’m old,” Reid said. “Jeremiah, his father, was one of my favorite players. This kid, his son, has done a tremendous job. Did it at Clemson and now transferred it to the Eagles. I think it’s a neat deal. He’s wearing the same number, all that. That’s a great deal. Great deal for the family.”

Trotter Sr. and Reid have been close for a quarter-century, but on Super Bowl Sunday, Trotter Sr.'s loyalties will be with his son, and with the Eagles.