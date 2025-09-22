 Skip navigation
Andy Reid on Travis Kelce sideline spat: Don’t make too much of it, he’s passionate

  
Published September 22, 2025 04:54 AM

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce were having a heated argument on the sideline during Sunday night’s game, but afterward Reid said Kelce was just fired up, and Reid doesn’t want to change that about him.

“Don’t make too much of it. He’s a passionate guy and I love that part. I’ve been through a lot of things with him so that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it,” Reid said.

Kelce famously bumped Reid on the sideline during Super Bowl LVIII, and both men downplayed it after the game. Reid again downplayed any issues between them after Sunday night’s win over the Giants.

“I love Travis’s passion, so I’m OK with that. We didn’t have enough of it in the second quarter, we weren’t where we needed to be. He knows when to back off the pedal and he knows when to push it too. That’s part of what I love about him. The guy’s all-in. Just sometimes I have to be the policeman,” Reid said. “He was all-in. He was all-in. Listen, he’s an emotional guy. He’s Irish.”

Kelce, who will turn 36 next month, is not the same player he once was. On Sunday night he caught four passes for 26 yards, bringing his season total to 10 catches for 134 yards through three games. He’s on pace for career-lows in catches and yards, which has to be a concern in Kansas City, but Reid insists he has no concerns about Kelce’s sideline demeanor.