Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is always going to work and always wants more from coaches

  
Published July 17, 2024 04:42 PM

In his six seasons as a starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes’ worst finish to a season has been an overtime loss in the AFC Championship Game.

Yet, even after winning the last two Super Bowls, Mahomes is still plenty hungry to improve, head coach Andy Reid said this week.

“The one great thing about Patrick is that he’s always going to work at his game and then he always wants more,” Reid said during his Tuesday press conference. “And so, as coaches, you can’t ask for more than that. That’s why we’re in it. We’re trying to give you one more nugget so you can be greater than you already are.

“That’s what the great players do. They want you to dig as a coach and find something — man, give me something here that can help me become better than what I am.”

To this point in Mahomes’ career, Reid has been able to do just that. So far, it’s resulted in three Lombardi trophies and there’s every reason to think the Chiefs will continue to be in the mix over the next several years.