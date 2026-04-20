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Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is doing great, we just have to be smart

  
Published April 20, 2026 05:12 PM

As the Chiefs get their offseason program started, quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains on the mend from his torn ACL.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Mahomes continues to make progress in his recovery, but the team is going to be cautious.

“He goes to meetings, he can lift, do all of that, rehab,” Reid said, via transcript from the team. “That’s the phase he is in right now, so we will just see — play it by ear and see where he is at.

“He’s doing great, but we just have to be smart with this thing.”

At the league meeting, Reid noted that the Chiefs will defer to the medical experts when it comes to Mahomes’ timeline after he suffered the season-ending knee injury in December. There’s a chance Mahomes could be ready for the start of the season — or even training camp — but Kansas City has been careful not to put out a public timeline.