Andy Reid: Rashee Rice had surgery on PLC, timeline for return similar to ACL

There is more clarity regarding Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice’s knee injury.

But Rice is still on track to miss the rest of the 2024 season.

“His surgery was not his ACL, it was the posteriorlateral corner — there’s damage there,” Reid said. “It’s probably the same result, though, as you’d get time-wise for an ACL. It takes a while for that to come back. He’ll get into his rehab and get rolling on that as we go here. That’s what it was.”

Rice suffered his injury early on in the Week 4 victory over the Chargers.

He will finish his 2024 season with 24 catches for 288 yards with two touchdowns.

After a Week 6 bye, the Chiefs will go on the road to play the 49ers this coming week.