Andy Reid: Rashee Rice will have MRI, Chiefs are expecting bad news

  
Published September 29, 2024 07:50 PM

The Chiefs don’t have an official diagnosis on the knee injury suffered by wide receiver Rashee Rice today, but it isn’t expected to be good.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after today’s win over the Chargers that Rice will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage to his knee, but the team is not expecting good news.

“Feel terrible for Rashee,” Reid said.

Rice is the Chiefs’ leading receiver, and his absence will only make it harder for Patrick Mahomes to get out of the slump that has seen him play some of the worst football of his career over the first four games of this season.

The good news for the Chiefs is that even at his worst, Mahomes is better than a lot of quarterbacks, and their defense is playing well. They’re 4-0 and the clear favorites to win another AFC West title, even as they brace for bad news on one of their best players.