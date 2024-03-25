Andy Reid supports new kickoff rule, hopes it passes

The radical change being proposed to NFL kickoffs has the support of one of the league’s best coaches.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters at today’s league meeting that he’s in favor of the low-impact kickoff rule, similar to what has been tried in the XFL.

“It’s going to be interesting and exciting, if it passes. I like the idea. I’m for it,” Reid said.

The Competition Committee has presented the proposal, in which 10 players on each team line up only five yards apart, as a rule that will simultaneously reduce injuries and increase excitement. Whether the rule has the necessary 24 “yes” votes to pass remains to be seen, but it sounds like the Chiefs will vote in favor.