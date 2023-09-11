Andy Reid: Travis Kelce is getting better, progressing

Travis Kelce’s absence clearly impacted the Chiefs’ offense in Thursday’s 21-20 loss to the Lions.

Reports last week indicated there’s a chance the star tight end could return for Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars. But that’s not set in stone.

“Trav is getting better, he’s progressing,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday, via Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. “We’ll see how he does the rest of today and tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”

Without Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the season opener 21-of-39 passing for 226 yards with two touchdowns and an interception — though that turnover went right through Kadarius Toney’s hands and into the arms of a waiting defender for a pick six.

Toney and Skyy Moore combined for one catch for 1 yard on eight targets in the loss to the Lions with multiple dropped passes.