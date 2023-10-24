Andy Reid: We had good stuff for Marquez Valdes-Scantling that popped

The Chiefs got a monster game from tight end Travis Kelce in the team’s 31-17 victory over the Chargers. But they also got some big plays from receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The veteran receiver caught a 46-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and he had a 28-yard catch to help set up a touchdown later in the period.

Valdes-Scantling finished the game with three catches for 84 yards.

“I thought we had good stuff in for him that popped,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his Monday video conference. “We normally have a handful of plays in there that have his name on them but sometimes the coverage is different, a few things go into that. He had opportunities [Sunday], where he ran good routes or Pat [Mahomes] was scrambling and found him.

“Pat, I know has a lot of trust in him, [Sunday] they popped.”

Valdes-Scantling now has 10 catches for 200 yards with one touchdown on the season. As the Chiefs continue to build toward December and January, they’ll be glad to get more out of their receiving corps.